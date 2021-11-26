Delbert Smith

Delbert M. Smith, 97, of Vanceburg, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021, at Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Delbert was born at Galion, Ohio, on September 26, 1924, a son of the late Joseph H. and Della Miller Smith. Delbert worked as a machinist for Peabody Incorporated for 30 years in Galion, Ohio, and was a member of the Church of Christ in Galion.
Survivors include two sons, Gary Smith of Pleasant Hill, California, and John Smith of Sacramento, California; a grandson, Eric Smith of Sacramento, California; his stepchildren, Charles and Sharon Parsons, and Jerry Sanders, all of Emerson; and several step-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Jean Smith in 1978; his second wife, Veryl Smith in 2004; and a brother, Ray Smith in 1933.
At Delbert’s request there will be no visitation or service at this time.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.
