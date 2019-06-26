Delbert McCleese

Delbert Merle McCleese, 66, of Vanceburg, passed away Monday evening, June 24, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.
He was born March 2, 1953, in Lewis County, a son of the late Bruce Jackson and Doris Lee Stacey McCleese.
Delbert was a Christian and from a young age had a passion for cars, stemmed from a love of travel. Delbert became a truck driver. He enjoyed being outdoors, tinkering, loving his animals and spending time with his family and friends.
Delbert is survived by his wife of 47 years, Carolyn Bevins McCleese; one son, Brandon Lee McCleese (Samantha) of Morehead; and two sisters, Dianna Bartles (Ralph) of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Donna Tackett of Morehead. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one infant sister, Leona McCleese.
A private service will be Friday, June 28, 2019, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Tony Corns officiating. Burial will follow in Thomas Cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.