Debrah Colby, 72, of Vanceburg, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care after an extended illness. Her family was at her side.
Debrah was born in Bucyrus, Ohio, on August 29, 1947, a daughter of the late Asa and Roberta Rhodes Murphy.
She was a Walmart associate in Bucyrus for 12 years. Prior to that, she worked for Teynor Mobile Home Center in Bucyrus.
Debrah was a devoted mother and adored her grandchildren. She was of the Christian faith and loved coloring and working puzzles.
Left to cherish Debrah’s memories are two daughters, Gayle (Todd) Wilson of Vanceburg, and Roberta R. Colby of Garrison; a stepson, Johnie Colby Jr. of Goodwin, Kansas; a sister, Tonya (Shawn) Coleman of Jackson, Ohio; two grandchildren, Constance (Merle) Horsley of Garrison, and Tereatha (Andy) Horsley of Vanceburg; nine great-grandchildren; and her friends and family at Vanceburg Rehabilitation Care.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband. Johnie Colby. in 2010; and a great-grandson, Eli Smith.
At Debrah’s request, there will be no visitation or service at this time. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is in charge of arrangements.
