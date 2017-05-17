Debra Jean Caseman Collins, 62, of Radcliff, formerly of Vanceburg, passed away Tuesday evening, May 16, 2017, at her home.
She was born March 5, 1955, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late James and Hazel Miller Caseman.
Debbie was of the Christian faith and was employed at RiverCity Management Services. She enjoyed shopping, watching game shows on TV and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include three sons and two daughters-in-law, James and Jennifer Collins and Joshua Collins, all of Radcliff, and Jermey and Athena Collins of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren; and two sisters, Connie Monteith and Brenda Caseman Hampton, both of Vanceburg. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, John A. Collins; and one sister, Sue Smith.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, May 21, 2017, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Buddy White officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery at Quincy.
Friends may visit from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Sunday, May 21, 2017, at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
