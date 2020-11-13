Deborah Kegley

Deborah A. Kegley, 66, of Tollesboro, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Deborah was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, May 11, 1954, a daughter of the late Boyd Raymond and Eva Rosetta Liles Evans.
She worked for US Shoe Corporation in Vanceburg for over 20 years, and worked for Walmart as an associate in Portsmouth, Ohio, and Maysville. Debbie loved to be outside to garden, fish, boat, and kayak. She loved to craft, making quilts, and anything she could create with her artistic skills. She attended Grace Baptist Church in Garrison.
Left to cherish Deborah’s legacy are two daughters, Andrea Kegley of Vanceburg, and Melissa Leach of Ft. Myers, Florida; two sisters, Kay (Fred) Underwood of South Portsmouth, and Betty Applegate of Garrison; three brothers, Jerry Evans and Don (Linda) Evans of Bucyrus, Ohio, and Boyd (Cathy) Evans Jr. of Garrison; a brother-in-law, Jim Moore; and three grandchildren, Emma Skidmore, Aaron Skidmore, and Morgan Leach.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Lee Kegley, on July 17, 2017; a brother, James Robert Evans; a sister, Evelyn Moore; a brother-in-law, Ronnie Dean Applegate; and a sister-in-law, Naomi Chapman Evans.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Brad Stone officiating.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. until the time of services at Gaydos Funeral Home.
Due to COVID-19 regulations we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.
