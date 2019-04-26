Debbie Edington, 53, of Vanceburg, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Debbie was born July 23, 1965, in Los Angeles, California, to Bert and Wanda Bettler Bramley.
Survivors include her companion, Raymond Howard; her daughters, Jessica Edington, Laura Edington, Robin Burns and husband Chris, Sonya Bramley, and Jennifer Bowling and husband Brian; her siblings, Mary Catherine, Rose, Dorothy, Tonya, John Paul, John Charles, and Mike Bramley; several grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and a host of extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Services will be at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home in Flemingsburg with Pastor Ricky Hurst officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of services Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Boone-Nickell Funeral Home (150 W Water St, Flemingsburg, KY 41041) to help offset funeral expenses.
