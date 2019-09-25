David Reed Zornes, 57, of Vanceburg, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019, at his home.
Born in Mason County June 18, 1962, he was a son of the late Nevel Bud Zornes and the late Margaret Reed Zornes.
He was a lifelong farmer with Steve Jackson and attended Evans Chapel Church.
David is survived by his son, Zack Zornes and wife, Amanda; his daughter, Macey Taylor; his seven grandchildren; his brother, Ronnie Zornes and wife, Twilia; and his five nieces and nephews, Jonathan Zornes, Billy Zornes, Nicky Brunner, Kelly Latham, and Helen Huron.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Helen Zornes Frost.
Services will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home in Flemingsburg with Bro. Ronnie Hall officiating.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of services Thursday at the funeral home.
Honorary pallbearers include his seven grandchildren: Chasity Zornes, Brantley Zornes, Hunter Zornes, Jaxon Zornes, Ava Merritt, Carleedale Merritt, and Jude Merritt.
