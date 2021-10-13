David Lightner

David A. Lightner, 60, of Vanceburg, passed away Monday, October 11, 2021, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
David was born May 18, 1961, in Lewis County, a son of the late William Lightner and Hattie Celeste Grayson Lightner.
David was retired from CTS and enjoyed working with electronics and spending time with his grandchildren.
David is survived by one son, Rosco Egbert of Vanceburg; two daughters, Billie Jo Egbert and Latasha Lightner, both of Vanceburg; three brothers, Donnie (Mary) Lightner of Vanceburg, and Jimmy Lightner and Woody (Leslie) Lightner of Tollesboro; two sisters, Candy (Stewart) Hamilton of Petersville, and Diane Bivens of Vanceburg; 12 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 20 years, Mary Egbert Lightner; one daughter, Crystal Lightner; three brothers Elmer Lightner, Terry Lightner, and Albert Lightner; and two sisters, Mary Ann Hammons and Dora Lightner.
Arrangements are incomplete at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg.
Condolences may be sent at www.globefamilyfc.com.