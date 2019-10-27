Darlene Cooper

Darlene Faye Cooper, 61, of Tollesboro, went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, October 24, 2019, at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Her family was at her side.
Darlene was born in Lewis County September 18, 1958, a daughter of the late Mitchell and Goldie Harris Montieth Carrington.
She was a cook for the Lewis County School System and was a homemaker. She loved to garden and go to yard sales. She was of the Pentecostal Faith and attended Black Oak Church of God. Darlene loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her husband of 43 years, Dennis Cooper, whom she married at Vanceburg January 17, 1976; one daughter, Juanita (Spanky) Richardson of Tollesboro; five sons, Dennis (Candy) Cooper Jr. of Garrison, Mitchell (Chrissy) Cooper; Christopher (Brittany Moore) Cooper; Timothy Cooper; and Tommy (Brittany Lewis) Cooper, all of Vanceburg; four sisters, Amanda (Ray) Polley and Joann (Robert) Elliott, both of Vanceburg, Alma (Kenneth) Cooper of Oak Harbor, Ohio, and Alice Monroe of Maysville; four brothers, Harry (Tena) Carrington, Larry (Judy) Carrington, and Roy (Nancy) Carrington, all of Vanceburg, and George (Daneyl) Carrington of Evansdale, Indiana; 22-grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Wanda Lynn Carrington; and a brother, Roger Carrington.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Tommy Parks officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery on Holly.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Sunday, October 27, 2019, and from 8:00 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Cody Johnson, Hunter Cooper, Joey Owens, William Cooper, Ashton Cooper, Arnold Dyer, Curtis Wilburn, and Bill Mofford.