Danny Ray Hesler, 61, of Maysville, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville.
He was born February 10, 1959, in Bracken County, a son of the late John William Hesler Jr. and Temple Aline Estep Hesler.
Danny enjoyed fishing, showing horses, gardening, and spending time with his family.
Danny is survived by his three sons, Chad Hesler of Georgetown, TJ Brown of Maysville, and Greg Hesler of Mayslick; two daughters, Lana Brown and Alisha Hesler, both of Maysville; two brothers, Johnny Hesler of Dover, and Jesse Hesler of Mt. Olivet; three sisters, Joann Dodson of Sardis, Mae Hesler of Tollesboro, and Brenda Simms of Maysville; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Brenda Flack Hesler, and two brothers, Jimmy Dale Hesler and Larry Wayne Hesler.
Services will be at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Bro. Patrick Tumlin and Bro. Sam Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Green Acres Cemetery in Mason County.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 11918 KY 57 at Tollesboro.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Due to COVID-19 regulations we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.