Daniel Oldaker

Daniel James Oldaker, 45, passed away on June 9, 2020, after losing his battle with colon cancer.
He was born on April 16, 1975, at Fort Campbell.
Dan, born into a military family, was an Army Veteran. He spent 10 years as a Mental Health Tech at the Brook Hospital and most recently worked as an LPN at the Pain Institute in the recovery room.
Dan enjoyed evenings in the garage playing Dungeons and Dragons with his friends and spending time at Conder’s Paintball Field.
Dan was so special to us all and he left his mark everywhere he went.
He is survived by his loving wife of 11 years, Tracy Chaney Oldaker; daughters, Skyler Oldaker and Elizabeth Oldaker; father, Bill Oldaker (Sabrina Taylor) of Virginia; mother, Lyn Oldaker of Vanceburg; brothers, Will Oldaker (Beth) of Virginia, Chuck Oldaker of Holland, Erick Oldaker (Mary) of Oklahoma; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A service to celebrate Dan’s life will be Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Arch L. Heady and Son Funeral Home at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Road in Louisville.
Visitation will take place Monday from 3:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Dan will be laid to rest following the service at Fairmont Cemetery in Henderson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested in Dan’s honor to St. Vincent De Paul.