Daniel Jennings

Daniel E. Jennings, 68, of Vanceburg, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020, at his home.
Daniel was born at Curtis, Ohio, on July 30, 1951, a son of the late Howard and Norma Bucher Armstrong Jennings.
Daniel was a carpenter by trade. He had worked for Kenny McCann selling and detailing autos. He was a 10-year employee of Mike’s Auto Parts in Vanceburg.
Left to cherish Daniel’s memories is a son, Jeremy (Hope) Bucher of Maysville. Several aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive who will mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lois A. Cooper Jennings, on March 13, 2019.
At Daniel’s request, there will be no visitation or service at this time.
A Celebration of Life will be at the convenience of the family.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is in charge of local arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.gaydosfh.com.