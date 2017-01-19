Charles Monroe “Chuck” Wilson, 67, of Vanceburg, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at the family farm on Hazel Road surrounded by his family.
Chuck was born in Bluffton, Indiana, March 13, 1949, to the late Fred and Barbara Briggs Wilson. He was raised in the Fort Wayne area and attended Bluffton Presbyterian Church where he was baptized.
Chuck received his bachelor’s degree in horticulture and his master’s degree in landscape architecture from the University of Kentucky. He worked in this profession in the Lexington area and later at Maysville. He moved to Lewis County in the 1990’s, happily settled into the country life, and made some great friends, including his tried and true buddy, Cecil Bloomfield.
Chuck always had a soft spot for stray animals, as witnessed by his menagerie of rescued pets. He liked various genres of music including bluegrass, classic rock and roll, gospel, and blues. He enjoyed working crossword puzzles (in ink) and was a life-long fan of the Fort Wayne Komets.
Those blessed to know Chuck knew he moved to his own beat.
Chuck is survived by his wife of nine wonderful years, Faith (Walje), of Vanceburg; a sister and brother-in-law, Marna and Pete McAbee of Fort Recovery, Ohio; a niece, Cindy McAbee; a nephew; Todd McAbee; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to his parents, Chuck was predeceased by his first wife, Rebecca, in 2005.
At Chuck’s request, there will be no visitation or services. It is his wish, that in his memory everyone spends some extra time with loved ones.
