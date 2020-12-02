Chadwick “Chad” Johnson, 43, of Sadieville, formerly of Lewis County, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Georgetown Community Hospital.
Chad was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, December 3, 1976, a son of Rick Lee and Rhonda Moore Johnson.
Chad worked for Richmond Senior Living Center in Lexington as a maintenance supervisor. He was an avid gun collector and loved to go camping, kayaking, and fishing. He was a member of Main Street Baptist Church in Alexandria.
Left to cherish Chad’s memories are his wife, Jullian Frederick Johnson, whom he married June 20, 2018, in Louisville; one daughter, Anna Marie Johnson of Covington; one son, Alex Johnson of Cincinnati, Ohio; a stepson, Logan Gorbett of Glasgow; a stepdaughter, Keagan Duncan of Glasgow; a granddaughter, Lila Johnson; one sister, Amanda (Chris) Moore of Garrison; two stepsisters, Tamara (Niky) Stafford and Glenna Collins of Black Oak; his grandmother, Katy Johnson of Lloyd; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jason and Lena Harrison of Harrodsburg.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Dolly Moore.
Services will be Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Bro. Ben Collier officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Friends may call from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, and from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers for will be Billy Lewis, Chris Moore, Dennis Cooper, Johnny Bevins, Cody Moore, and Lavelle Clark.
Due to CDC COVID-19 regulations, it is mandatory to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.