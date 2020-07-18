Cathleen Tackett

Cathleen Howard Tackett, 69, of Ashland, formerly of Garrison, passed away Thursday evening, July 16, 2020, at her home.
She was born April 7, 1951, in Boyd County, a daughter of the late Elmer and Herma Lee Witten Howard.
Cathleen was a member of Spy House of Prayer and a life-long homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, canning, and loved spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren.
Cathleen is survived by four sons, Vernon Tackett and Jeremy Tackett, both of Ashland, Hays Tackett Jr. (Jennifer) and Jacob Tackett (Renee) both of Garrison; two daughters, Polly Mosley (Donnie) of Garrison, and Wanda Hobbs (Travis) of Vanceburg; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Elmer Howard Jr. of Vanceburg; and one sister, Angela Thoroughman of Garrison. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Hays Tackett; one grandson, Ethan Tackett; two brothers, Shane Howard and Henry Howard; and two sisters, Pauline Gayheart, and Noreen Dodd.
Due to COVID-19 a private service will be held with Bro. Travis Hobbs officiating. Burial will follow in Skidmore Cemetery at Garrison.
Donnie Mosley, Vernon Tackett, Hays Tackett Jr., Travis Hobbs, Jeremy Tackett, and Justin Cole will serve as pallbearers.