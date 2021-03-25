Carl Montieth

Carl Eugene Montieth, 71, of South Shore, went to be with his Lord Sunday, March 14, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Flemingsburg on July 8, 1949, a son of the late Carl and Beulah Scott Montieth.
Carl was a retired truck driver and a United States Army veteran.
Left behind to cherish his memory are two daughters, Mindy (Brian) Martin of Chillicothe, Ohio, and Ashlie Montieth of South Shore; two sons, Christopher Montieth of Wheelersburg, Ohio, and Austin Montieth of Huntington, West Virginia; nine sisters, Dorothy Carver, Kathy Nolen, Sharon Creech, Louise “Arta” Parker, Brenda Bruce, Donna Bennett, Annie Thurman, Peggy Vaughn, and Mable Nolen; three brothers, Earl Montieth, Noble Montieth, and Mike Montieth; eight grandchildren, Christen, Jon, Kylie, Dylan, Whitney, Kin, Aly, and Kyle Matthew; two great-grandchildren; and several loving nieces, nephews and other family and friends who will sadly miss him.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Eva “Snookie” King.
Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home in South Shore with Milton Stanfield officiating. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 16, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Due to COVID-19 state guidelines, face coverings and social distancing will be required.
