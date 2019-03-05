Carl David Wilburn, 61, of Camden, Ohio, died unexpectedly Sunday, March 3, 2019.
He was born October 10, 1957, in Lewis County, a son of the late Clyde and Opal (Akers) Wilburn.
Carl enjoyed fishing, camping, working on cars, and spoiling his grandkids.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Sally (Asher) Wilburn; two sons, David Wilburn and Michael (Kelsia) Wilburn; two grandchildren, Taylor and Brian; two brothers, William (Bonnie) Wilburn and Randy (Mossie) Wilburn; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Nettie Salvia; and brother, Donald R. Wilburn.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday with Pastor Marvin Hocker officiating. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery at Camden.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of services at Bales’ Funeral Home in Camden.