Brent Goodwin

Brent Avery Goodwin, 57, of Ashland, formerly of Vanceburg, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 29, 2021 at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland.
Brent was born at Portsmouth, Ohio, on August 6, 1963, a son of Hazel Hardin Goodwin and the late Otha G. Goodwin.
Brent never met a stranger and was always happy to talk to everyone, making them feel welcomed. He was a Lewis County High School Graduate, Class of 1981. He worked for Dravo Lime Company at Maysville, and had worked for Rich Oil Company and had other various jobs in the Vanceburg area.
Brent enjoyed attending the South Ashland Methodist Church.
In addition to his mother, who resides at Ashland, survivors include a sister, Glenda K. (Steve) Himes of Vanceburg.
In addition to his father, who died in 2016, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Teresa Goodwin.
At the family’s request, there will be no visitation or service at this time.
Burial will be in Black Oak Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.