Brenda Sue Vaughn, 74, of South Shore, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Brenda was born in Lewis County on September 12, 1947, a daughter of the late Walter F. and Nora Ruggles Riffe.
She was a graduate of the former McKell High School in South Shore and was a retired carman from CSX Railroad in Raceland. She enjoyed gardening and taking care of her flowers. She also enjoyed farming and looking after the cattle. Her favorite thing of all was spending time with her kids and grandchildren, she loved them dearly. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Survivors include a son, Michael (Melissa) Boggs of Wheelersburg, Ohio; a daughter, Michelle Boggs of Stout, Ohio; a brother, Robert Riffe of St. Paul; a sister, Donna (Tim) Cornett of Fisherville; two grandchildren, Nicholas Boggs and Cambria Burke; the father of Cambria, Doug Burke of South Shore; a special nephew, Tracy Vaughn; and a special niece, Konnie Howard Quinn. Several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive who will mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Amos Vaughn, and a sister, Carolyn Sizemore.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Reed Funeral Home in Greenup. Burial will be in Riffe Cemetery in Greenup County.
Visitation will be from Noon until the hour of services Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, Home Office, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
