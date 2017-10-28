Brenda Kay Roe Stamper, age 54, of Garrison, passed away Thursday morning, October 26, 2017, at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.
She was born July 17, 1963, in Portsmouth, Ohio, a daughter of the late Jasper and Dovacoe Bell Roe.
Brenda was a member of Quincy Church of Chirst and worked as a nurse aide. She enjoyed shopping, camping, traveling, going on cruises, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Brenda is survived by her husband of 28 years, Donald Stamper; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Cory (Sarah) Stamper and Travis Stamper, all of Garrison, and Tyler (Erin) Stamper of Maysville; one daughter and son-in-law, Tabitha (Seth) Collins of West Portsmouth, Ohio; six grandchildren, Devon Stamper, Conner Stamper, Khalee Stamper, Sawyer Collins, Abigail Collins, and Ember Stamper; one brother, Joe Roe of Wheelersburg, Ohio; and one sister and brother-in-law, Peggy (Eddie) Egner of Sciotoville, Ohio. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Linda Russell, Judy Spriggs, and Ruby Parker.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 30, 2017, at Quincy Church of Christ with Bro.Danny Bentley officiating. Burial will follow in Crystal Dawn Cemetery at Quincy.
Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 30, 2017, at Quincy Church of Christ.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Globe Family Funeral Chapel in Garrison is caring for all arrangements.