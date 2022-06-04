Brenda Delcamp

Brenda Fay Delcamp, 59, of Vanceburg, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at her home following an extended illness.
Brenda was born in Pontiac, Michigan July 12, 1962, a daughter of the late William Joseph and Powie O. Clifton Simmons. She loved working crossword puzzles and watching her favorite TV programs. She loved her children and playing with her grandchildren, whom she adored. Brenda was of the Christian faith.
Left to cherish Brenda’s memories are three daughters, Tabitha Travis of Vanceburg, Careese Mims of Alabama, and Breanna Noe of Grahn; a son, Shayne M. McGregor of Huntington, West Virginia; and three sisters, Rose Trimmer of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Teresa Salley of Pontiac, Michigan, and Billie Irwin of Petoskey, Michigan. Several grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews also survive who will mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Florence Simmons, and a brother, Thomas Simmons.
A memorial service will be at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.
