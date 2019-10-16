William “Bill” Kachler, 87, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 14, 2019.
He was a man after God’s own heart. In gratitude for what his Lord Jesus Christ did on the cross paying his sin debt, Bill lived his life to honor God and try to be a blessing to others.
Bill loved children, and for over forty years he drove a church bus so that children and their families could learn about Jesus and get saved.
Bill had a passion for lost souls, was a soul winner, and wanted to take as many people to heaven with him as possible. For the last ten years he has led a church sponsored weekly Changing Hearts Ministry in the Mason County Detention Center, adding on Bourbon County Detention Center since February of this year.
In addition, he served in numerous church offices and positions including Deacon at May’s Lick Baptist Church. Professionally Bill was honored as a “Legend” by the Kentucky Real Estate Commission for completely over 60 successful years as a real estate broker.
Bill worked as a livestock auctioneer in a number of auctions in two states. He later began the first and ultimately the largest auction house in the state of Kentucky. Bill also had the honor of being named a Kentucky Colonel. Bill was instrumental in starting the May’s Lick Lions Club and was its first president. During his tenure May’s Lick was the first unincorporated city in the state of Kentucky to have streetlights.
Instrumental in the formation of the Southern Mason Water District, Bill served as its chairman which brought public water to the May’s Lick area in the late 1960’s. Subsequently, the formation of the May’s Lick Volunteer Fire Department followed.
Survivors include his wife, Susan Carpenter Kachler; son, Mark (Gail) Kachler; granddaughters, Kristie Kachler and Amanda (Matt) Jolley; and great-granddaughter, Caroline Jolley; sister, Rosanne Palmer; several nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law, Crosby Carpenter Jr.
Preceding Bill in death was his first wife of 53 years, Jewell Siler Kachler; his parents, J.L. Kachler and Mildred Talley Kachler Mathias; half brother and sister-in-law, Charlie and Sandy Kachler; and sister, Betty Kachler.
Services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at the May’s Lick Baptist Church with Pastor Jim Muncie officiating.
Interment will follow in the May’s Lick Cemetery. Casket bearers will include Mark Kachler, Matt Jolley, Mitchell Dugan, Richard Barton, Jim Hamilton, Kevin Galloway, Marion Buchanan and Trent Carpenter. Honorary Bearers will be Mike Gifford, Donnie Tumey, Crosby Carpenter Jr., Preston Parker, Shane Sartin, Ronnie Clos and Gerald Woods.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be given to the Landmark Baptist Church, 1223 Iron Works Road, Winchester, KY 40391.
Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory of May’s Lick is serving the family.