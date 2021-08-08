Betty Thomas

Betty R. Thomas, 91, of Ashland, Ohio, passed away Saturday morning, August 7, 2021, at her home.
She was born August 19, 1929, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late George and Nancy (Lewis) Blankenship.
She was a hard working woman and was retired from Therm-O-Disc. She was a member of Vermilion Baptist Church and was a shining example of a good Christian woman. Betty doted on her family, especially her girls and grandchildren, and planned the annual family reunions for many years. She loved the beach and spent many hours fishing and boating on their pontoon boat. Betty was a wonderful cook, and grew and canned many vegetables over the years. She was also an excellent flower gardener. She was a member of the Mifflin Fire Department Auxiliary. Betty enjoyed traveling and visiting family at every opportunity.
Betty is survived by two daughters, Norella Moore and Reva (Robert) Berger; six grandchildren, Jim Hutchison, Lori Hutchison, Susan Barker, Sonia Rick, Angela Ohlemacher, and Robert Berger Jr.; five great-grandchildren, Amber Hutchison, Quinten Hutchison, Roman Barker, Jackson Rick and Laney Rick; a brother, Carl Blankenship; two sisters, Elnora Fannin and Margaret Chinn; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilmore Thomas, and a daughter, Dorothy Hutchison.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at the Ashland Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 308 Claremont Avenue, Ashland Ohio. The funeral, conducted by Wayne Presnell, will follow at 1:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Shenandoah Cemetery beside her husband.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com.