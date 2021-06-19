Betty Lou Dockery

Betty Lou Long Boling Dockery, 89, of Vanceburg, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.
She was born September 13, 1931, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late Lewis and Artie Sebastian Long.
Betty was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed reading, working in the garden, cooking, and spending time with her family and friends.
Betty is survived by six sons, William Boling of Maysville, James Boling of Batavia, Ohio, Phillip Boling of Blue Creek, Ohio, Charles Boling of Winchester, Ohio, Lewis Boling of West Union, Ohio, and Ray Boling of Tollesboro; three daughters, Artie Moore of Union, Elizabeth McCann of Tollesboro, and Christina Price of Vanceburg; 28 grandchildren; 68 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition tho her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Boling; two children, Janey Waldren and Otis Dean Boling; two grandchildren, Mason Boling and Samatha Jameson; and several brothers and sisters.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Father David Glockner officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery at Ribolt.
Friends may visit from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 11918 KY 57 at Tollesboro.
Pallbearers will be Ray Boling, Jason Boling, Collin Applegate, Weston Applegate, Jody Waldron, and Brady Applegate.