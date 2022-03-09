Betty Lou Crawford

Betty Lou Zornes Crawford, 77, of Vanceburg, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio. Her family was at her side.
Betty was born at New Castle, Indiana, on February 14, 1945, a daughter of the late Herbert Russell and Nannie Belle Gilliam Zornes.
She loved being outdoors. She also liked doing her quilting. Most of all, she loved her family. Betty was a member of Union Baptist Church. She earned her Bachelor’s degree from Morehead State University in 1993.
Left to cherish Betty’s memories are a daughter, Bonnie Crawford of Lexington; two sons, Woody (Lisa) Crawford of Petersburg, Virginia, and Paul (Sandy) Crawford of Jackson; a sister, Bertha (Joe) Topper; two brothers, Lennie (Wilma) Zornes and Jimmy (Yvonne) Zornes; nine grandchildren; and many other family members and friends who will mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Elwood E. Crawford, in May 2017, and three children, Archie Crawford, Chad Crawford, and Helen Crawford.
A memorial service will be at 4:00 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Joe Watson officiating. Burial will be at a later date.
Visitation will be Friday, March 11, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until the service hour at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.