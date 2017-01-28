Betty Jo Rayburn, 82, of Maysville, died Friday, January 27, 2017, at Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.
She was the widow of Ray Douglas Rayburn who died in 2011.
Mrs. Rayburn was born in Lewis County on March 10, 1934, a daughter of the late Edward Morton Bryant and Stella Lee Thomas Bryant.
Betty was formerly associated with the Mason County ASCS office.
Survivors include her brother, Dewey C. Bryant of Vanceburg; two sisters, Louanna White and Maxine Bryant, both of Tollesboro; a brother-in-law, William Fraizer Jr.; her nieces and nephews, Billy D. Frazier of Kenosha, Wisconsin, Anne Harrison-Dugan of Tollesboro, Dr. Harold L. Harrison (Mary) of Louisville, Randy E. Harrison (Jacqui) of Tollesboro, Nancy H. Applegate (Ed) of Louisville, Jeff Harrison (Loretta) of Tollesboro, Sandra Lanthorn (Rick) of Tollesboro, Rex White of Tollesboro, Karen White of Tollesboro, Teresa Bryant of Vanceburg, Treva Jones of Lexington, Eddie Bryant (Teresa) of Vanceburg, and Billy Bryant (Melissa) of Lexington.
Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Harold E. “Skip” Bryant; three sisters, Helena Bryant, Avil B. Frazier and Matilda “Tee” Bryant Harrison; and her nephew, Terry White.
Services will be at the convenience of her family.
Interment will be in Washington Baptist Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Tom Browning Boy’s and Girl’s Club, PO Box 206, Maysville, KY 41056; Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, KY 41056: or Trinity United Methodist Church, 26 West Third Street, Maysville, KY 41056.
Arrangements are entrusted to Knox and Brothers Funeral Home in Maysville.
Guestbook at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com.