Betty Gilbert

Betty C. Gilbert, 80, of Vanceburg, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, March 26, 2022, at South Shore Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Betty was born December 2, 1941, at Vanceburg, a daughter of the late Cecil Sartin and Edith Pell Sartin Moore.
She was a former dietitian at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care.
Survivors include two daughters, Sandy (Jim) Bradley of South Portsmouth, and Charity (Dennis) Burriss of Vanceburg; two brothers, Bill (Carolyn) Sartin of Harrison, Arkansas, and Rodney Moore of Lexington; four sisters, Ramona (Carl) Goodwin of Paris, June Roe of Middletown, Ohio, Wanda (Dale) Crawford of Clover, South Carolina, and Beverly (Keith) Moore of Vanceburg; and two grandchildren, Megan (Jon) Burriss of Webbville, and Connor (Rachel) Burriss of Cincinnati, Ohio.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald “Mack” Gilbert.
A memorial service will be at Noon Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Reed Funeral Home in Greenup with Pastor Bob Bradley officiating.
Condolences may be sent at www.rlrfuneralhome.com.