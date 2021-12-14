Bertha Cunningham

Bertha Jane Highfield Cunningham, 86, of Vanceburg, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville.
She was born in Lewis County on August 30, 1935, a daughter of the late John Adams and Alice Purcell Highfield.
Survivors include three daughters, Teresa A. Cunningham Haney of Cynthiana, and Vanessa (Eldon) Mason and Melissa (JV) Maddox of Maysville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Beuford Cunningham.
Arrangements are incomplete at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
