Benny McGlone

Bennett Craige McGlone, 42, of Vanceburg, formerly of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, with his family by his side.
Benny, as he was known, was born at Portsmouth, Ohio, on October 1, 1977, to Tony McGlone of Vanceburg and Pamela Gregory Frazee of Reynoldsburg, Ohio.
If you’d just met Benny on the street and started talking with him, you would know that he had a free spirit about him. He was very charismatic, fun, and bighearted, along with his big personality.
He would make you laugh in any circumstance, and always bring a smile to your face even on the toughest days imaginable.
Benny enjoyed humor, anything outdoors, billiards, and his two sons.
He never met a person he could not carry on a conversation with, and was possibly the biggest flirt on earth.
Left to cherish Benny’s memories are his mother, Pam Frazee of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; his father, Tony McGlone of Vanceburg; two sons, Hunter McGlone and Parker McGlone of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; his grandmother, Phyllis Rich of Louisville; and three brothers, Matt McGlone, Billy McGlone, and Mackenzie McGlone, all of Vanceburg.
Many aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends also survive who will mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Willard Bennett McGlone and Jewell Mae Hamlin McGlone.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Adam Cooper officiating.
Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.