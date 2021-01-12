Benjamin Ray “Ben” Jordan, 22, of Olive Hill, passed away Monday afternoon, January 11, 2021.
He was born June 2, 1998, in Boyd County, a son of Kevin Ray and Stephanie Rayburn Jordan of Olive Hill.
Ben graduated from West Carter High School and was a student at the University of Kentucky. He was a member of Flat Fork Church of God. He enjoyed fishing and playing baseball and basketball. Ben loved spending time with his family, especially with his K-9 companion, Brutus.
In addition to his parents, Ben is survived by three sisters, Abigail Jordan, Kara Beth Jordan, and Jenna Jordan, all of Olive Hill; his paternal grandmother, Nola Gay Jordan of Olive Hill; his maternal grandparents, Dwight and Patricia Rayburn of Olive Hill; his maternal great-grandmother, Alta Rayburn of Olive Hill; and his special friend, Matilee Custer. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Donald Ray Jordan.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Olive Hill Memorial Park with Bro. Terrell Webb and Bro. Steve Madden officiating.
Friends may visit after 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021, and after 8:00 a.m. Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Globe Funeral Chapel, 17277 West Highway US 60 at Olive Hill.
Ben’s family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.