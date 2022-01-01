Ashley Holton Applegate, 34, of Flemingsburg, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021.
He was born in Rowan County on June 17, 1988, a son of Clifford and Dina Polley Applegate.
Ashley was a boilermaker. He attended Concord Christian Church and loved hunting, skiing and spending time with is family, especially his two sons.
In addition to his parents, survivors include two sons, Anson Holton Applegate and Eston Douglas Applegate of Flemingsburg; his companion, Stephanie Fryman, and her daughter, Carleigh; two brothers, Ryan Jay Kennedy of Manchester, Ohio, and Harold Dean Applegate of Tollesboro; one niece and two nephews, Jesse Kennedy, Savannah Kennedy and Sarek Applegate; and his maternal grandmother, Lynda Carver Polley.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Pine Valley Christian Church on Ribolt Epworth Road at Tollesboro, with Bro. Phil Cropper and Bro. Larry Tucker officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Valley Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 11:30 a.m. until the hour of services Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Pine Valley Christian Church.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services will be caring for all arrangements.
