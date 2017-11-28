Arvil Douglas “Doug” McRoberts, 87, of Vanceburg, passed away Tuesday morning, November 28, 2017, at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio.
He was born May 26, 1930, in Lewis County, a son of the late James and Maudie Muse McRoberts.
Doug enjoyed being a handyman, eating at Chiggers, caring for his wife, and especially spending time with his grandson, Derrick.
Doug is survived by his wife of 71 years, Norma Rosena Kegley McRoberts; two daughters and sons-in-law, Donna and Kenneth Carver and Judy and Maurice Carver, all of Vanceburg; one grandson, Derrick and Leslie Carver; two great-grandchildren, Nathaniel Paul Carver and Derrick Paul Carver Jr.; one brother, Ernie McRoberts of Emerson; and one sister, Joyce Sparks of Vanceburg. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Clifford McRoberts; two infant brothers; and two sisters, Minnie Crawford and Irene Stamm.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 2, 2017, at Vanceburg First Baptist Church with Bro. Michael Ulrich officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, December 1, 2017, and after 9:00 a.m. on Saturday at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
