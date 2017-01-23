Arthur Eugene Harris Sr., 74, died peacefully Saturday, January 21, 2017, at the Carriage Inn Nursing Home in Cadiz, Ohio, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Arthur was born in Lewis County on December 27, 1942, to the late Arthur Elmer and Catherine Overstreet Harris. He was raised in the Vanceburg area until joining the US Army in 1961. He also met and married his first wife and dear friend, Mary (Patsy) Patoski Stearns, that same year.
Upon discharge, Arthur parlayed his passion for cars with his automotive expertise to become a highly skilled auto mechanic. He relocated to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in 1973, where he earned his A.S.E. certified technician status, until finally retiring to Hayesville, North Carolina, in 2005.
Arthur is survived by his children, Arthur Eugene Harris Jr. of Pembroke Pines, Florida, and Michelle Lee Harris of Flagler Beach, Florida; a sister and brother-in-law, Dolly and Donald Kidwell of Cadiz, Ohio; a sister, Darling Darlene (Tenny) Harris of Maysville; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Val Edward and Sue Harris, Robert D. and Karen Harris, and John Allen and Lynn Harris, all of Vanceburg; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins living throughout the country.
He is preceded in death by brother, Franklin Dale Harris.
A memorial service will be held in Arthur’s honor in Spring 2017.
Instead of good-bye, he will be forever remembered as saying, “It’s been fun.”