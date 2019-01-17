Headlines

Obituaries

Arthur “Big Boy” Applegate

January 17, 2019
WKKS

ThumbnailArthur “Big Boy” Applegate, 83, of Vanceburg, passed away Wednesday, January 16, 2019, at Kenton Pointe Hospice Center in Maysville.

He was born September 25, 1935, a son of the late Carl and Blanche Wallingford Applegate.

Arthur received his Bachelors’ degree from Morehead State University in 1971 and was a retired educator for the Lewis County School System.

Arthur is survived by many siblings and relatives.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date for Arthur “Big Boy” Applegate.

Gaydos Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at http://www.gaydosfh.com.

, ,
Obituaries