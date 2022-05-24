Anna Thurman

Anna Monteith Thurman, 76, of Vanceburg, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 22, 2022, at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.
She was a daughter of the late Carl Sr. and Beulah Scott Monteith.
Anna is survived by her only son, Michael Thurman and Andrea of Vanceburg; one grandchild, Brooke Thurman; two step-grandchildren, Leah and Gracie Potter; one great-grandchild, Weston Zornes; one step-great-grandchild, Octavia Whitten; three brothers, Noble (Lisa) Monteith and Earl Monteith of Vanceburg, and Mike (Kathy) Monteith of Crooksville Ohio; seven sisters, Dorothy (Dean) Carver of Vanceburg, Donna Bennett of Tollesboro, Kathy (Mike) Nolen of Vanceburg, Mabel (Lovell) Nolen of Tollesboro, Arta Louise Parker (Joe) of Beaver Creek, Ohio, Peggy (Tracy) Vaughn of Greenville, South Carolina, and Sharon (Randy) Creech of Tollesboro; her dear and faithful lifelong friends, Jill and Bill Vaughn of Vanceburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be sadly missed by all.
In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Thurman; two sisters, Eva “Snookie” King and Brenda “Sissy” Bruce; and a brother, Carl Monteith Jr.
A memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Petersville Church of God with Bro. Milt Stanfield and Bro. Noble Monteith Officiating. Burial will follow in McEldowney Cemetery.
Friends may visit after 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Petersville Church of God.
Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services will be caring for arrangements.
