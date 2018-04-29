Allen K. Prater, 62, of Morehead, passed away Thursday, April 26, 2018, at his home after an extended illness. His family was at his side.
Allen was born in Marquette, Michigan, August 20, 1955, to the late Arthur Bruce and Lena Pearl Hamlin Prater. He had worked for Carmuse Corporation for 23 years and was employed by Vanceburg Ready Mix for five years and was later employed by Whayne Supply Company in Lexington for seven years.
Allen coached for the Lewis County School System for 37 years and for the Rowan County School System for three years. He was a member of Vanceburg First Baptist Church.
Survivors include his is wife of 43 years, Debbie Lykins Prater, whom he married October 12, 1974 in Vanceburg; a son, Todd A. Prater of Vanceburg; his daughter-in-law, Misty Ison Prater of Morehead; four grandchildren, Dru Allen Prater, Aaron Todd Prater, Kennedy Ryan Prater, and Karsyn Blair Prater; two brothers, Arthur (Corky) Prater and Jack Prater both of Vanceburg; his mother-in-law, Vivian Watson Lykins of Vanceburg; and several nieces and nephews also survive who will mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Anthony Keith “Pedro” Prater; two sisters-in-law, Sue Prater and Pat Prater; and a brother, Danny Prater.
Services will be at Noon Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Pastor Michael Ulrich officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens at Morehead.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Monday, April 30, 2018, and from 8:00 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Billy Don Blevins, Shane Lykins, Kyle Prater, Shannon Lykins, Dennis Prater, David Lykins, Monte Lykins, and Tommy Lykins.
