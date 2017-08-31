Alisha Gayle Hartley Lee, of Liberty, known by most as Boo, went to be with God in her Heavenly home, Tuesday, August 29, 2017, at the University of Kentucky Gill Heart Institute due to diabetic and heart complications.
She was the devoted wife to Robert Melvin Lee and loving mother and best friend of her precious eight-year-old daughter, Kalyn Carol Lee, both of Liberty.
Boo was born April, 3 1981, in Fleming County. She was a 1999 graduate of Lewis County High School and later moved to Liberty where she met the love of her life, Robbie. There was nothing she loved more than her husband and her daughter, “KK.” She was a stay-at-home mother and wife who adored UK basketball, her daughter’s softball team, and bluegrass music.
She was a Christian and loved the Lord. She had battled diabetes since the age of 16, which caused her to go blind, but she never let it stop her from living a full and happy life. She loved all her friends and family so very much.
In addition to her husband and daughter, survivors include her mother, Judy Zornes Hartley of Barnesville, Georgia, formerly of Vanceburg; her father Gene (Emma) Hartley of Danville; a brother, Anthony (Cherish) Hartley of Ribolt; a sister, Amanda (Brian) Brannock of Barnesville, Georgia; a half-brother, Taylor (McKenzie) Martin; a step-brother, Willy (Jessica) Sharp; her mother-in-law, Carol Sue (Jimmy) Terry of Liberty; her sister-in-law, Pamela Jo Lee (Jimmy Cooper) of Liberty; her brother-in-law, Mike (Jackie) Lee of Liberty; nephews and nieces, Andrew Hartley, Avrum Hartley, Adam Brannock, Bailey Ann Brannock, Todd (Rachel) Lee, Perry (Shawnee) Lee, David Lee, Jonathan Lee, Kaeson Martin, Hannah Sharp and Marissa Lee; and great-nieces and great-nephew, Lucas Lee, Riley Price and Evie Lee. Hundreds of other family members and friends also survive who will miss her terribly.
She was preceded in death by three angel babies and a daughter, Abigayle Grace Lee; maternal grandparents, Evart and Carolyn Lacey Zornes of Vanceburg; paternal grandparents, William “Buster” Cooper and Garnet May Fraley of Vanceburg; a niece, Faith Quinn Hartley (daughter of Anthony and Cherish Hartley of Ribolt); and a step-brother, Mark Anthony Sharp.
Pallbearers will be Andy Hartley, Brian Brannock, Adam Brannock, Willy Sharp, Jimmy Terry, and Perry Joe Lee. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike, Todd, David and Jonathan Lee.
Boo was not a fancy person and was known for always wearing comfortable clothes. She loved flowers and UK basketball and the family is asking that visitors please wear UK clothing to both the visitation and funeral.
Visitation will be Friday, September 1, 2017, at Bartle Funeral Home in Liberty. Vistation will be at 5:00 p.m. for family and 6:00 p.m. for extended family and her many friends.
The funeral will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 2, with burial at Salem Cemetery on Linnie Rheber Road in Liberty where she will be laid next her daughter, Abbigayle Grace.
A reception will be held immediately following at the Disabled American Veterans Building (DAV) at 1296 W KY 70 in Liberty.