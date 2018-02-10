Adam Mitchell Lewis, age 29, of Whitehall, Ohio, passed away Tuesday evening, February 6, 2018, at his home.
He was born May 25, 1988, in Portsmouth, Ohio, a son of Glenna Dian Kamer Lewis of Whitehall, Ohio, and the late Mitch Lewis.
Adam worked as a truck driver and loved Ohio State Football, UK Basketball, watching movies and wrestling, and spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his fiancée, Sabrina Wagner; one sister, Lacy Lewis of Whitehall, Ohio; his paternal grandparents, Jackie and Freda Lewis; his maternal grandparents, Leslie and Joyce Kamer; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 11, 2018, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Ronnie Conley officiating. Burial will follow in Waring Cemetery at Garrison.
Friends may visit from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 11, 2018, at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
