Ada H. Fannin, 89, of Morris, Illinois, passed away Friday May 11, 2018 at the Morris Hospital.
Born on October 11, 1928, at Camp Dix, she was the daughter of Ralph and MaryAnn (Conley) Bloomfield.
Ada married Ersel Fannin on January 19, 1946, whom preceded her in death in 2000.
Ada loved reading, quilting and sewing and spending her vacations at her cabin in Kentucky. She was known to be an “intense Wal-Mart shopper”.
Ada is survived by her daughter Faye (fiancé Neal) Fannin of Morris, Illinois; grandchildren Shawna (Jason) Lindholm of Plano and James “Jim” (Stacy) Fannin of Chicago, Illinois; great grandchildren Tyler (Emily Bestow) Myers of Normal and Chyanne (Ben Muller)Hall of Aurora, Illinois; and siblings Audrey Bloomfield-Barnes and Doris (Delbert) Bloomfield-Hardeman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sons Mitchel and James; and 15 siblings.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 16, 2018, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at UC Davis-Callahan Funeral Home in Morris.
A celebration of Ada’s life will be Thursday May 17, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home officiated by Pastor Neal Spencer. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Morris.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, in Morris, IL.