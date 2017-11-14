Helen Louise Bradley, 84, of Big White Oak, passed away Thursday November 10, 2017, at Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland.
Mrs. Bradley was born November 21, 1932, in Greenup, a daughter of the late Morris and Grace Green Smith.
She loved dirt car racing and she loved her family dearly.
Mrs. Bradley is survived by four sons, William “Billy” and Gloria Bradley of Mt. Sterling, Bob and Debbie Bradley of Ironton, Ohio, Kenny and Sharon Bradley of Vanceburg, and Jim and Sandy Bradley of South Portsmouth; one daughter, Annette and Mike Sparks of Garrison; three brothers, MJ and Toni Smith of Lloyd, Carl and Darlene Smith of South Shore, and Jack and Mary Ellen Smith of Greenup; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Clyde Bradley Jr.; and four sisters Hazel Musser, Elizabeth Baker, Ethel Wolfe, and Minnie Wolfe.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 14, 2017, at Reed Funeral Home in Greenup with Pastor Bob Bradley officiating.
Burial will be in Brick Union Cemetery at Lloyd. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent at rlrfuneralhome.com.