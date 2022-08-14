Jerri Lynn Hord

Jerri Lynn Hardymon Hord, 65, of Tollesboro, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, at her home.
Jerri was born in Fleming County on May 6, 1957, a daughter of the late Teeda Hardymon and Nancy Whisman Hardymon.
Survivors include a son, Adrian Hord of Tollesboro; two brothers, Jeff Hardymon and James Hardymon of Tollesboro; three sisters, Jan Evans of Wallingford, Tracy Rolph and Penny Mings of Louisville; and a granddaughter, Nova Regin Hord. A host of other family members and friends also survive who will sadly mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, Jerri was preceded in death by her loving husband of 41 years, Merle Hord.
Arrangements are incomplete at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Condolences may be sent at www.globefamilyfc.com.