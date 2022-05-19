Work underway on Recreation Park

Volunteers and workers have been busy to complete some work at the new Lewis County Recreation Park at Black Oak before a deadline later this year.
Jack Lykins, a member of the Recreation Board, said requirements of the matching grant stipulate that portions of the park funded by the grant be completed by this fall.
Lykins said individuals and local companies have been volunteering to accomplish some of the early work and another work day is scheduled for this Saturday (5/21/22) to continue to lay the groundwork in preparation for the implementation of the first phase.
That phase includes restrooms, a splash pad, walking track, and parking area.
“Last week we met and laid out where the track and splash pad will be located,” Lykins said. “This Saturday we plan to make some more progress on preparing the area for that first phase.”
Lykins credits Terry LeMaster and Robie Bentley with Tram Construction, as well as Carmeuse Lime for their contributions in the project to date.
“We have commitments from other individuals and companies who will be making contributions to the project that will count toward the in-kind contribution toward the project,” Lykins stated.
“I also want to thank Lewis County Fiscal Court for making the commitment to secure the grant funding,” he added. “It is a big project and has been in the works for a long time. It is good to see this project get underway.”
He also credited the efforts of other Recreation Board members in undertaking the project.
“We have a really good committee in place and they are excited to be working on this project for our community,” he said.
Serving with Lykins on the board are Kenny Ruckel, Meghan Kegley, MaryAnn Collins, Nate Stone, Kaitlin Stewart, and Nichole Cantu.
Lykins said volunteers are asked to meet at the Black Oak Industrial Park site Saturday morning at 7:30. In case of rain, the work date will be rescheduled for May 28.
“We are asking folks to bring chain saws, string trimmers, and other tools to help with this phase. If anyone has about a six-foot tractor mounted rotary tiller they could bring, it would be appreciated,” Lykins said.
For information, or to volunteer services, email jack.lykins@lewis.kyschools.us.