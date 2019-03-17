Woman faces felony charges following pursuit

The pursuit of an alleged shoplifter ended with the suspect being charged with two felonies in addition to the theft charge and another misdemeanor.
Sheriff’s Lt. Bryon Walker said the incident happened Sunday evening as he and Deputy Taylor Martin were at Ron’s IGA in Tollesboro observing for speeding motorists.
Walker said an employee of the grocery store came out and informed them that a person just leaving had taken items from the business without paying for them.
He said Martin attempted to stop the vehicle as it was leaving the area and the driver of the auto sped off.