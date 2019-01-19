Winter weather, hazardous conditions arriving overnight

A winter storm moving east will arrive in Lewis County overnight bringing wind chills near zero and some icy precipitation.
Temperatures in Lewis County at 9:00 p.m. Saturday were in the mid-40’s with sub-freezing temperatures moving in this direction quickly. Western Kentucky counties were reporting temperatures in the 20’s with wind gusts recorded above 40 MPH.
As the temperatures drop below freezing, and the wind chill cools the moisture, roadways will become slick and hazardous.
Judge Executive Todd Ruckel says he will be monitoring conditions overnight and will dispatch road crews as needed to treat county roadways.
He added the actual conditions will dictate actions that will be taken and added safety of residents and the traveling public, as well as workers that will be our overnight, will be a top priority.
Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 crews will report for snow plow and salt truck duty at midnight tonight to fight the approaching storm.
The National Weather Service expects rain to change to snow across northeast Kentucky in the early morning hours as temperatures plummet past freezing into the low 20s.
State road crews will begin 12-hour shifts and will have plows and salt trucks ready to roll when the snow and ice hits, according to Allen Blair with District 9.
The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall amounts of up to three inches for Lewis County, as well as high winds, and a possible “flash freeze” from rapidly falling temperatures.
These conditions are likely to cause slick travel conditions Sunday morning, even on treated roadways and especially if snow is still falling. If travel is necessary, motorists should adjust plans accordingly:
• Slow down, use extra caution, and buckle up.
• Leave a “space cushion” between vehicles for safer maneuverability.
• Remember that bridges and overpasses can freeze before roadways.
• Be mindful that scattered snow showers often create wide-ranging conditions – a clear highway might suddenly turn snowy and slick around the next curve or in dips and valleys.
Sheriff Johnny Bivens says everyone should exercise common sense in deciding if travel is necessary during this time. He suggests delaying travel until roadways have been treated and are deemed safe.
Bivens said deputies will be on duty overnight and he will remain on-call through the duration of the storm event.
The predicted high wind may result in some downed trees/limbs and possible power outages. With the expected low wind chills through tomorrow, there could be some cause for concern if there is a lengthy power outage.
Emergency Management Director George Sparks said he will be monitoring conditions throughout the weekend and is prepared to assist where necessary and if needed.
Sparks cautions residents to exercise care in the event of power failures if generators will be put into service.
Sparks said to ensure the generator is placed in a well ventilated area to minimize any chance of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Vanceburg Police Chief Joe Billman said officers will be on duty overnight in the city and crews are prepared to begin treating city streets as needed.
For emergency assistance, call 911. Continue to monitor the weather and be prepared for possible power outages.
At 9:25 p.m. Saturday Kentucky Emergency Management was activating at Level 3, partial activation, with state partners present, to monitor and respond to the winter storm.
You can learn more about Kentucky Transportation Cabinet snow removal efforts, and view snow removal priority routes, online at http://SnowKY.ky.gov.