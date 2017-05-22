Wince Walters released on bond, rejailed after indictment

Preston Neill Walters’ bond reduced
One of the men charged in connection with moving the body of Justin Johnson and allegedly destroying evidence was released from jail after the conditions of his bond were modified and was reincarcerated after he was indicted by the grand jury.
Wince Walters appeared in Lewis District Court last Tuesday with his attorney to enter a motion to modify the bond. He and Preston Neill Walters had been held in the Lewis County Detention Center since their arrests on March 31 after Johnson’s body was found.