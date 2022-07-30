Win Nola Evans Brown, 88, of Firebrick, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at her home.
She was born at South Portsmouth on November 12, 1933, a daughter of the late Thomas Hudson Evans and Elizabeth Salyers Evans. She attended Firebrick Christian Baptist Church for many years.
Survivors include four children, Rick (Ruby) Brown, Luwana Bradley, Sam Brown, and Shawna (Rick) Sparks, all of Firebrick; three brothers, Paul Evans of Minford, Ohio, Bill Evans of Rubyville, Ohio, and Jim Evans of Columbus, Ohio; a sister, Thelma Ruggles of Rubyville, Ohio; 16 grandchildren, Ray Brown, Rachel Bloomfield, Robbie Brown, Darryl Brown, Stephanie Davis, Amber Cooper, Julie Harr, Ray Bradley, Sunshine Lawson, Joey Brown, Sammy Brown, Kaitlin Lute, Eric Brown, Ricky Sparks, Aaron Sparks, and Jennifer Robinson; several great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren with one on the way.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ray Brown; one son, Darryl Brown; three grandchildren, Brandy Kisinger, Timmy Brown, and Anthony Yazell; four brothers, Frankie Evans, Talmadge Evans, Johnny Evans, and Kenny Evans; and a sister, Pearl Lewis.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, August 1, 2022, at Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore with Rev. Raymond Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in Firebrick Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home Monday from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of services.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.robersonfuneral.com.