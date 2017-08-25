Wilma Lucille Fite Shaw, 90, of Vanceburg, passed away Friday morning, August 25, 2017, at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care Center.
She was born March 9, 1927, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late Jennings and Tillie Thurman Fite.
Wilma was a member of Heselton Baptist Church and loved gardening, cooking, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Wilma is survived by one son, Michael Shaw (Linda) of Wheelersburg, Ohio; two daughters, Linda Moore (Charles) and Kathy Kegley (Gary), both of Vanceburg; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Stella Toller of Maysville. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Floyd Thomas Shaw; one son, Wilford Ray Shaw; one grandson, Kevin Dale Kegley; five brothers, Paul Fite, Jimmy Fite, Elmo Fite, Jay Fite, and Franklin Fite; and six sisters, Verona Dixon, Blanche Applegate, Opal Beaver, Vivan Moore, Ann Toller, and Marie Fite.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, August 28, 2017, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Wes Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery at Ribolt.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Sunday, August 27, 2017, and after 9:00 a.m. Monday at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
