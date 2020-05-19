Wilma Ruth Renchen

Wilma Ruth Penrod Renchen, 59, of Tollesboro, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at her home.
She was born November 7, 1960, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late Odie and Oretha Prather Penrod.
Wilma loved playing cards and spending time with her family.
Wilma is survived by her husband of 41 years, Wayne Renchen; one son, Anthony Renchen of Vanceburg; one brother, Brian Penrod of Tollesboro; three sisters, Mary Malone of Tollesboro, Jewell Walker of Concord, and Violet Highfield of Norfolk, Virginia. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Johnny Penrod, Paul Penrod, Otie Donald Penrod, and Russell Lee Penrod; and three sisters, Lula Mae Penrod, Betty Ann Penrod, and Thelma Penrod.
A private graveside service will be in East Fork Cemetery.
Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services is caring for all arrangements.