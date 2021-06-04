Wilma Mefford, 83, of Vanceburg, died at the home of her daughter in Lexington.
She was born in Lewis County on February 20, 1938, a daughter of the late Henry and Myrtle Goodwin Hardy.
She was a member of Aills Christian Church and loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren. Wilma enjoyed spending time with her pets and reading in her spare time. She was a beautician, a homemaker, and volunteered her time for school events, Cub Scouts, church events and Red Cross blood drives.
Left to cherish Wilma’s memories are two daughters, Melissa (Dean) Ginn of Vanceburg and Martha (Larry) Bugg of Lexington; one son, Virgil “Henry” Mefford of Vanceburg; two granddaughters, Amy (Ryan) Sanders of Napa, California, and Sarah (Craig) Calvert of Greenville, South Carolina; a grandson, Justin Ginn of Vanceburg; and many nieces and nephews, along with friends who will mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Elden Mefford, in 2002, and five brothers, Henry Hardy Jr., Ralph Eugene “Gene” Hardy, James Andrew Hardy, William Stewart “Bill” Hardy, and Arthur Joseph “Joe” Hardy.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Bro. Kevin Duff officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021, and from 8:00 a.m. until the time of services Monday at Gaydos Funeral Home.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Memorials are suggested to Aills Christian Church and the American Cancer Society.