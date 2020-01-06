Willodean “Bea” Hilger

Willodean “Bea” Gilliam Hilger, 88, passed away Saturday, January 04, 2020, at Vanceburg Nursing and Rehabilitation.
She was born at Emerson on October 30, 1931, a daughter of the late Chester Arthur and Mollie Akers Gilliam.
In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Willodean had worked for 17 years as a cook in the Lewis County School System. She was a lifelong member of Scott’s Branch Church of Christ.
Survivors include her daughters, Belinda (Mike) Forman of Vanceburg, and Terri (Larry) Hainline of Louisville; her sons, Kevin (Brenda) Hilger of Vanceburg, John David “JD” Hilger of Columbus, Ohio, Kenneth Hilger of Vanceburg, Kibbey Hilger of Olive Hill, and Timothy Hilger of Lexington; three grandchildren; Amy Allgeier of Shelbyville, Alex C. Bertram (Heather) of Georgetown, Ohio, and Ryan Hilger (Sabrina) of Grayson; and eight great-grandchildren, Nate Allgeier, Riley, Emily Bertram, Collin Bertram, Christian Hilger, Alexa Hilger, Emma Hilger, and Dallas Henry Hilger. Willodean will also be mourned by several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, John Henry Hilger; one beloved grandson, Jonathan Cooper Hilger; eight sisters, Olive Evans, Opal Fannin, Audrey Turner, Edna Rayburn, Mary Roe, Nina Davis, Merle Stone, and Norbeth Bachtel; and three brothers, Charles Gilliam, Donald Gilliam, and Wayne Gilliam.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and nephews, Alex Bertram, Ryan Hilger, Nate Allgeier, Mike Eulett, Garold Fannin, John Gilliam, and Jeff Gilliam. Rick Switzer will be an honorary pallbearer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Lewis County Educational Foundation, PO Box 39, Vanceburg, KY 41179.